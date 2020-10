SCC Online Class - Getting Things Done in Windows 10

Brian Boston



Since 2015, Microsoft has refined Windows 10 over eight major updates. Become a Windows 10 whiz as you discover features that will improve your productivity and comfort level with the system. Since 2015, Microsoft has refined Windows 10 over eight major updates. Become a Windows 10 whiz as you discover features that will improve your productivity and comfort level with the system.

Get things done and customize the system to your needs aided by Brian Boston, a 30-year Windows support professional and former columnist for the Shoreline Area News!Fee: $109Dates: October 28 - November 18, 2020 (Wednesdays; no class on November 11th)Time: 6-9 pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today!Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu