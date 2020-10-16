SCC Online Class - Getting Things Done in Windows 10
Friday, October 16, 2020
|Brian Boston
Get things done and customize the system to your needs aided by Brian Boston, a 30-year Windows support professional and former columnist for the Shoreline Area News!
Fee: $109
Dates: October 28 - November 18, 2020 (Wednesdays; no class on November 11th)
Time: 6-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today!
Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
