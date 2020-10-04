4-Corners online food drive for Hopelink - have you donated yet?
Friday, October 16, 2020
Have you donated yet?
We have underestimated the generosity of our neighbors! We have doubled our goal! Thanks so much to all who have donated.
Now we want to triple it. Together we can make a huge difference. Please consider adding to the pantry at Hopelink!
Contribute to the 4-Corners.org fund raiser for Hopelink. We are giving them a big boost toward filling their shelves and filling the needs of those who are experiencing shortages of food. Any amount helps fill this need. Please consider adding to our totals. Every dollar counts. Just click the link and find out how easy it is. Absolutely no contact.
http://fundraise.hope-link.org/4Corners
Would you buy a few cans if you were shopping and volunteers were asking for donations at the grocery store door? Do it here instead. It is a safe and secure way to make a difference. You will receive a tax receipt in your email.
http://fundraise.hope-link.org/4Corners
Also share with your friends by clicking on the Facebook, Twitter, or email links on our page. Help us get the word out! Thanks to all who have donated already. We appreciate your generosity.
4-Corners.org is a 503c3 and a collaboration of the four neighborhoods whose corners meet at Richmond Beach Road and 8th Avenue NW:
- Hillwood Neighborhood Association,
- Richmond Beach Community Association.
- Innis Arden Neighborhood and
- Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association
4-Corners mission is to build community and support the neighborhoods.
