Shoreline glass artist holds in person demonstration Saturday Oct 17

Friday, October 16, 2020

Glass art by Daniel Friday



Saturday October 17, Noon-2pm



Shoreline native Daniel Friday, member of the Lummi Nation, will hold an in-person glass demonstration at his Shoreline studio on Saturday, October 17 from noon to 2pm.

Bear
Glass art by Daniel Friday


Dan Friday’s work draws on cultural themes using modern processes. He has worked with Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, and Preston Singletary and his work is displayed internationally. 

Space is limited. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.



Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
