Shoreline glass artist holds in person demonstration Saturday Oct 17
Friday, October 16, 2020
|Glass art by Daniel Friday
Saturday October 17, Noon-2pm
Shoreline native Daniel Friday, member of the Lummi Nation, will hold an in-person glass demonstration at his Shoreline studio on Saturday, October 17 from noon to 2pm.
Dan Friday’s work draws on cultural themes using modern processes. He has worked with Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, and Preston Singletary and his work is displayed internationally.
Space is limited. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
