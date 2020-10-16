Case updates October 14, 2020; success of regional homeless strategy to prevent spread of COVID-19

UW findings highlight success of regional homeless strategy to prevent spread of COVID-19:

In April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, King County took the unprecedented step to initially move more than 700 people out of high-density congregate emergency shelters and into single occupancy hotel rooms.





Since then over 400 more individuals have also been served. This intervention was part of a regional effort to de-intensify the shelter system and ultimately limit the transmission of the virus to protect vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness.





Beyond the move to hotels, the County, the City of Seattle, and provider agencies took additional de-intensification measures, including opening new congregate shelters and providing more space to accommodate social distancing.











Case updates October 14, 2020



United States

cases 7,894,768 - 59,761 cases since yesterday

deaths 216,025 - 831 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *DOH does not update deaths on the weekend

cases 96,185 - 676 since yesterday

hospitalizations 7,956 - 73 since yesterday

deaths* 2,232 - 11 since yesterday

King county

cases 24,649 - 149 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,472 - 5 since yesterday

deaths 782 - 3 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 624 - -1 since yesterday

hospitalizations 106 - 0 new

deaths 64 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 71 - 0 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3 - since yesterday

deaths 1 - 0 new

