Case updates October 14, 2020; success of regional homeless strategy to prevent spread of COVID-19

Friday, October 16, 2020

UW findings highlight success of regional homeless strategy to prevent spread of COVID-19:
 
In April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, King County took the unprecedented step to initially move more than 700 people out of high-density congregate emergency shelters and into single occupancy hotel rooms. 

Since then over 400 more individuals have also been served. This intervention was part of a regional effort to de-intensify the shelter system and ultimately limit the transmission of the virus to protect vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. 

Beyond the move to hotels, the County, the City of Seattle, and provider agencies took additional de-intensification measures, including opening new congregate shelters and providing more space to accommodate social distancing. 

In all locations, providers were supported to meet public health guidance for social distancing as well as infection prevention and control.


United States
  • cases 7,894,768 - 59,761 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 216,025 - 831 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *DOH does not update deaths on the weekend
  • cases 96,185 - 676 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 7,956 - 73 since yesterday
  • deaths* 2,232 - 11 since yesterday

King county
  • cases 24,649 - 149 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,472 - 5 since yesterday
  • deaths 782 - 3 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 624 - -1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
  • deaths 64 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 71 - 0 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 3 - since yesterday
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


