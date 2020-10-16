Drive thru spaghetti dinner at Senior Center Oct 30

From the Senior Center



Thank you to the supporters of our first Virtual Wellness Walk. We did decide to extend the time you can complete your walks and send in your photos to October 25, 2020. This is due to the inclement weather early in the week.





For $10.00, Cash or Check only, you get spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. All kids will get a Halloween Trick or Treat Bag of candy.





We are hoping that everyone wears their costumes, especially the kids, and maybe we can snap some photos for our website and Facebook page.









This is a drive through the parking lot event at the Shoreline Senior Center 18560-1st NE, Shoreline 98155 with social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.









Now it’s on to the next event – our Trick or Treat Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, October 30 from 5-6:30 pm.