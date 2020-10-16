Community Bike Drive Sunday, October 18th noon to 4

Friday, October 16, 2020

There's no Seahawks game this Sunday so it's a perfect time to clean your garage.

Do you have any unwanted bikes, bike parts, or accessories? 

Donate them to Bike Works, a nonprofit based in Southeast Seattle that promotes the bicycle as a vehicle for change to empower youth and build resilient communities.

Volunteers from the Richmond Beach Community Association will be set up at the Spin Alley Bowling/ Vault 177 parking lot, 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, on Sunday, October 18 from noon to 4pm. 

Volunteers will collect the bikes and take them to Bike Works. Bike Works also accepts bike donations at their warehouse in Columbia City every Monday, and at certain transfer stations in King County. For more information , visit: https://bikeworks.org/donate/used-bicycle/ or contact Kris Fordice at klfordice@gmail.com



