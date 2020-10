Ron Chew discusses his memoir "My Unforgotten Seattle"

Ron Chew spent more than five decades fighting for Asian American and social justice causes in Seattle. In this deeply personal memoir, he documents the tight-knit community he remembers, describing small family shops, chop suey restaurants, and sewing factories now vanished.In the International District, he was Executive Director of the Wing Luke Museum, and the creative vision for the museum. He led a $23 million capital campaign to build a new Wing Luke Museum in a much larger space.Ron is currently the Director of the International Community Health Services Foundation which has a large, full-service clinic on Aurora. He was the keynote speaker for the 2018 Third Place Commons annual breakfast.There is an excellent article about him and his book in The Seattle Times HERE