Ron Chew discusses his memoir "My Unforgotten Seattle"

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

My Unforgotten Seattle
7-8:30pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020


Folio Seattle and University of Washington Press are delighted to host award winning reporter, editor and feature writer Carey Gelentner in an interview with Third-generation Seattleite, historian, journalist, and museum visionary Ron Chew about his book My Unforgotten Seattle.

Ron Chew spent more than five decades fighting for Asian American and social justice causes in Seattle. In this deeply personal memoir, he documents the tight-knit community he remembers, describing small family shops, chop suey restaurants, and sewing factories now vanished.

In the International District, he was Executive Director of the Wing Luke Museum, and the creative vision for the museum. He led a $23 million capital campaign to build a new Wing Luke Museum in a much larger space.

Ron is currently the Director of the International Community Health Services Foundation which has a large, full-service clinic on Aurora. He was the keynote speaker for the 2018 Third Place Commons annual breakfast.

There is an excellent article about him and his book in The Seattle Times HERE



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  