Ron Chew discusses his memoir "My Unforgotten Seattle"
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
My Unforgotten Seattle
7-8:30pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Register here folioseattle.org/public-programs
Folio Seattle and University of Washington Press are delighted to host award winning reporter, editor and feature writer Carey Gelentner in an interview with Third-generation Seattleite, historian, journalist, and museum visionary Ron Chew about his book My Unforgotten Seattle.
In the International District, he was Executive Director of the Wing Luke Museum, and the creative vision for the museum. He led a $23 million capital campaign to build a new Wing Luke Museum in a much larger space.
Ron is currently the Director of the International Community Health Services Foundation which has a large, full-service clinic on Aurora. He was the keynote speaker for the 2018 Third Place Commons annual breakfast.
There is an excellent article about him and his book in The Seattle Times HERE
