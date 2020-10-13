City of Shoreline learning hubs for middle and high school students
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Do you want your student to feel more engaged and supported? The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Program has some exciting fall programming happening right now!
Middle school and high school learning hubs provide a safe, welcoming space for your student(s) to work on daily virtual learning and connect with their peers. Additionally, there will be group sports, games, art and crafts, and activities to engage in. Free lunch and snacks are available as well.
Sessions are weekly and Wednesdays include extended hours. Both are located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, and will have unique activities and offerings that appeal to each age group.
High School is free and Middle School is $50/week or no cost for qualifying families.
For more information and to register, visit https://shorelinewa.maxgalaxy.net/
If you have questions about registration, call the Spartan Recreation Center at 206-801-2600.
For questions about the programs, contact Austin at aedge@shorelinewa.gov
