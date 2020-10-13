Registration is open for the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council’s Creative Learning Pod

Tuesday, October 13, 2020


The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to announce that registration is open for its new Creative Learning Pod, which supports K-5 students and their families with remote learning, school-day care, and arts instruction.

The Pod meets Monday-Friday 8:25am – 4:45pm through the end of the semester on December 18, 2020. Students receive remote learning support (available in both English and Spanish!) from a certified bilingual teacher and do fun, creative, and educational arts activities with professional local artists.

The Arts Council is collaborating with partner organizations Hopelink, Ronald United Methodist Church, and the City of Shoreline to offer full-tuition scholarships to in-need families in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

Registration is extremely limited and is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, so check out the Arts Council’s website now to enroll!


SCHEDULE

Every Monday-Friday, 8:25am – 4:45pm from October 19 through December 18, 2020.

GRADE LEVELS

Kindergarten through 5th grade. 

The Creative Learning Pod follows the Shoreline School District’s Elementary Remote Continuous Learning Schedule.

COST
  • $225/week for Arts Council Family-level Members
  • $250/week for non-members

LOCATION

Ronald United Methodist Church
17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Safety is paramount and the Arts Council is committed to following the latest and most up-to-date recommendations from CDC, Washington DoH, and Seattle and King County Public Health officials. See a full list of COVID-19 safety precautions that the Arts Council is taking on the website.


QUESTIONS?

Email Dr. Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Coordinator, at artsed@shorelinearts.net

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.



