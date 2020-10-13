Registration is open for the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council’s Creative Learning Pod



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is pleased to announce that registration is open for its new Creative Learning Pod, which supports K-5 students and their families with remote learning, school-day care, and arts instruction.









The Arts Council is collaborating with partner organizations Hopelink, Ronald United Methodist Church, and the City of Shoreline to offer full-tuition scholarships to in-need families in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.



The Arts Council is collaborating with partner organizations Hopelink, Ronald United Methodist Church, and the City of Shoreline to offer full-tuition scholarships to in-need families in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

Registration is extremely limited and is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, so check out the Arts Council's website now to enroll!

SCHEDULE





SCHEDULE



Every Monday-Friday, 8:25am – 4:45pm from October 19 through December 18, 2020.



GRADE LEVELS



Kindergarten through 5th grade.









COST

$225/week for Arts Council Family-level Members

$250/week for non-members

LOCATION



Ronald United Methodist Church

17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133





The Creative Learning Pod follows the Shoreline School District's Elementary Remote Continuous Learning Schedule.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS



Safety is paramount and the Arts Council is committed to following the latest and most up-to-date recommendations from CDC, Washington DoH, and Seattle and King County Public Health officials. See a full list of COVID-19 safety precautions that the Arts Council is taking on the website.









QUESTIONS?



Email Dr. Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Coordinator, at artsed@shorelinearts.net



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.












