Phantoms are on the loose in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood

Tuesday, October 13, 2020


Thanks to Ridgecrest resident, Jorien, "Phantom" baskets of goodies are making their way around the neighborhood. 

If you receive one, you are in luck.

The goodies and basket are yours to keep - but you are encouraged to make up a basket and pass it, along with a copy of the instructions, to someone else in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.

You can start a Phantom on your own so that more Phantoms are working their way around the neighborhood.

Instructions to make a Phantom:

Cost-wise, the one pictured here is about $12 with items from the dollar store. Find a container: basket, flower pot, cooking pan... whatever... and fill it with goodies. Possible items to put in a basket: dish towels, Halloween stuff, non-perishable food items, deck of cards, pretty napkins, chocolates, games, facemasks - virtually anything!

Print or copy the instructions and include them in your basket. Make a surprise drop-off anywhere in Ridgecrest. Does not have to be a neighbor or someone you know. If you receive a Phantom, take a photo and post on their Facebook page.

Enjoy! And thank you Jorien for this fun idea!

Note: You can create Phantoms in any neighborhood!



