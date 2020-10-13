Phantoms are on the loose in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood









Cost-wise, the one pictured here is about $12 with items from the dollar store. Find a container: basket, flower pot, cooking pan... whatever... and fill it with goodies. Possible items to put in a basket: dish towels, Halloween stuff, non-perishable food items, deck of cards, pretty napkins, chocolates, games, facemasks - virtually anything!



Print or copy the instructions and include them in your basket. Make a surprise drop-off anywhere in Ridgecrest. Does not have to be a neighbor or someone you know. If you receive a Phantom, take a photo and post on their



Enjoy! And thank you Jorien for this fun idea!

Note: You can create Phantoms in any neighborhood!





If you receive one, you are in luck.The goodies and basket are yours to keep - but you are encouraged to make up a basket and pass it, along with a copy of the instructions, to someone else in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.You can start a Phantom on your own so that more Phantoms are working their way around the neighborhood.