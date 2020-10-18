Neighbors watching out for neighbors - be a Block Watch captain
Sunday, October 18, 2020
The Lake Forest Park Police Department appreciates the eyes and ears of its residents and their participation in preventing crime.
One of the best methods is a local block watch.
If you are a Lake Forest Park resident and interested in being a Block Watch Captain, email Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman, rlehman@ci.lake-forest-park.wa.us or give her a call at 206-364-8216 x560 for more information.
