Neighbors watching out for neighbors - be a Block Watch captain

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Your neighbors are your best defense against crime.

The Lake Forest Park Police Department appreciates the eyes and ears of its residents and their participation in preventing crime.

One of the best methods is a local block watch.

If you are a Lake Forest Park resident and interested in being a Block Watch Captain, email Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman, rlehman@ci.lake-forest-park.wa.us or give her a call at 206-364-8216 x560 for more information.



We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

