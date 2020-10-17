Shoreline plants 62 new street trees

Photos courtesy City of Shoreline



The City of Shoreline is in the process of planting 62 new street trees on the east side of Shoreline. The trees are Zelkova and Norwegian Sunset Maples, which are known for their fall colors. They are both suitable street trees that will help us maintain our urban tree canopy. The City of Shoreline is in the process of planting 62 new street trees on the east side of Shoreline. The trees are Zelkova and Norwegian Sunset Maples, which are known for their fall colors. They are both suitable street trees that will help us maintain our urban tree canopy.



The City’s tree code has tree replacement requirements. However, sometimes it is not always possible to replant trees on the same property. In such cases, property owners must pay a fee for each tree not replanted.





The fee is dependent on the size of the tree to be replaced, but averages about $2,500. The City uses fees collected to purchase, plant, and maintain trees around the City. The City used $11,000 from the tree fund to purchase and plant the 62 new trees.













Funding for the trees came from fees collected in lieu of property owners replacing trees removed from their property.