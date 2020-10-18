Councilmember Dembowski to hold Town Hall with King County Elections Director Julie Wise on Tuesday Oct 20



As a reminder you have until October 26, 2020 to register online or by mail, in time to vote in the November 3, 2020 presidential election.

One of the most important things voters can do is make a plan to vote. Take two minutes now to make sure your registration is up-to-date. Set an alarm for October 19 – this is when you should have received your ballot. If you haven’t go online or give us a call at 206-296-VOTE to get a replacement.

You can track your ballot to make sure that your vote was counted. Use the My Voter Information tool on the King County Elections website. If there is an issue with your signature, you’ll be able to see it and correct it to ensure your vote is counted.

Here are some voting tips from Director Wise:Vote early! This is what’s going to help us stay ahead of any USPS issues and post as many results as possible on Election Night.As Director Wise advises, please vote early! I am a big fan of placing my ballot in a ballot drop box. In fact, in 2016 I partnered with Director Wise to expand access to ballot drop boxes, while ensuring geographic equity and convenience for voters. We now have over 70 ballot drop boxes in King County. About half of all ballots were returned to Elections by use of drop boxes in the August 2020 primary election.We are fortunate that here in King County, we have had an accessible, safe, and secure vote by mail system in place for years. King County Elections is prepared and well positioned to conduct the November 3 election, where voter turnout is forecasted to be record-breaking. We hope you can join us for our town hall.