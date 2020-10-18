Councilmember Dembowski to hold Town Hall with King County Elections Director Julie Wise on Tuesday Oct 20
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Join King County Elections Director Julie Wise and me for a town hall on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:00pm.
We will discuss the upcoming November 3 election and answer your questions. You can submit your questions during the town hall or before by emailing me at rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov with “town hall question” in the subject line.
The town hall will be streamed live over Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CouncilmemberRodDembowski/live
As a reminder you have until October 26, 2020 to register online or by mail, in time to vote in the November 3, 2020 presidential election.
To give yourself and our Elections team plenty of time to get you your ballot, I encourage you to check your registration or register to vote today. If registering online is a challenge or you miss the deadline, Washington state allows voters to register in person at an election vote center until 8:00pm on Election Day.
As voters, it’s important we understand the role we play to help ensure a smooth and accurate election.
Here are some voting tips from Director Wise:
As Director Wise advises, please vote early! I am a big fan of placing my ballot in a ballot drop box. In fact, in 2016 I partnered with Director Wise to expand access to ballot drop boxes, while ensuring geographic equity and convenience for voters. We now have over 70 ballot drop boxes in King County. About half of all ballots were returned to Elections by use of drop boxes in the August 2020 primary election.
We are fortunate that here in King County, we have had an accessible, safe, and secure vote by mail system in place for years. King County Elections is prepared and well positioned to conduct the November 3 election, where voter turnout is forecasted to be record-breaking. We hope you can join us for our town hall.
- One of the most important things voters can do is make a plan to vote. Take two minutes now to make sure your registration is up-to-date. Set an alarm for October 19 – this is when you should have received your ballot. If you haven’t go online or give us a call at 206-296-VOTE to get a replacement.
- You can track your ballot to make sure that your vote was counted. Use the My Voter Information tool on the King County Elections website. If there is an issue with your signature, you’ll be able to see it and correct it to ensure your vote is counted.
