Ballots should arrive by Monday Oct 19

Sunday, October 18, 2020

King county workers pick up ballots from the Shoreline Library drop box on Saturday afternoon. 
Photo by Janet Way


Voters who do not receive a ballot by Monday, October 19, or who have questions should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

Already the mail thieves have gotten in the way. Residents on Stone Ct N in Meridian Park had their mail stolen and their incoming ballots dumped in a nearby ditch, along with their junk mail.

They can call elections at 206-296-8683 to get a replacement ballot.

Incoming ballot envelopes are blue and outgoing ballot envelopes are red. 

The drop box at the Shoreline Library is now accessible. County workers are picking up ballots regularly.

Track your ballot online at My Voter Information

If your mail is stolen, file a police report. It will help police see trends.




Posted by DKH at 1:55 AM
