Hunger Intervention Project offers free to-go meals for kids and adults

Sunday, October 18, 2020

File photo of HIP volunteers giving to-go meals in Lake Cty.
Photo courtesy HIP


Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) is offering to-go meals with drive through or walk-up at Spartan Recreation Center (202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, drive back to the rear door) from 11:30am - 12:30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.  

Meals for kids AND adults. No sign-ups necessary – just drop by! 

Contact info@hungerintervention.org or 206-538-6567 with any questions. 

Schedule:
  • Monday - lunches and a pack of four breakfast meals
  • Wednesday – two meals
  • Friday - one meal and weekend food pack (includes 6 meals)


