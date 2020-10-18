Hunger Intervention Project offers free to-go meals for kids and adults
Sunday, October 18, 2020
|File photo of HIP volunteers giving to-go meals in Lake Cty.
Photo courtesy HIP
Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) is offering to-go meals with drive through or walk-up at Spartan Recreation Center (202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, drive back to the rear door) from 11:30am - 12:30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Meals for kids AND adults. No sign-ups necessary – just drop by!
Contact info@hungerintervention.org or 206-538-6567 with any questions.
Schedule:
- Monday - lunches and a pack of four breakfast meals
- Wednesday – two meals
- Friday - one meal and weekend food pack (includes 6 meals)
