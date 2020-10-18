Wonderland offers free developmental milestone screener for children birth to three years of age

Wonderland Developmental Center in Shoreline has launched a FREE developmental milestone screener

for families with children birth to three years of age.





Parents no longer have to wait for a doctor's appointment to find out if their child's development is on track.





It takes less than 15 minutes to complete this developmental screening questionnaire (using the ASQ-3 system) online, and Wonderland’s team of highly skilled therapists will follow up with results and recommendations for next steps.





They are also offering a free screening of the child’s social and emotional well-being (using the ASQ:SE 2) because they know how hard the pandemic has been on families.









If you know any families with young children who might benefit from these free assessments If issues of concern are raised on either screener, a comprehensive virtual developmental evaluation will be offered at no cost to the family. Share this link to the screener with them.





Wonderland provides services to five local school districts.











