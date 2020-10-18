Wonderland offers free developmental milestone screener for children birth to three years of age
Wonderland Developmental Center in Shoreline has launched a FREE developmental milestone screener
for families with children birth to three years of age.
It takes less than 15 minutes to complete this developmental screening questionnaire (using the ASQ-3 system) online, and Wonderland’s team of highly skilled therapists will follow up with results and recommendations for next steps.
If issues of concern are raised on either screener, a comprehensive virtual developmental evaluation will be offered at no cost to the family.
If you know any families with young children who might benefit from these free assessments Share this link to the screener with them.
Wonderland provides services to five local school districts.
