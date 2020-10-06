NE 195th pedestrian bridge to close for eight weeks for Sound Transit work

195th pedestrian bridge

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Crews are working at the NE 195th pedestrian bridge to install underground utilities on the east side of the bridge.Pedestrians and bicyclists should be cautious of construction in the area.Work consists of heavy equipment and residents should expect noise and vibration from construction.Crews will be switching construction work zones during the eight weeks of work but will not be working on both work zones simultaneously.Access to driveways will be maintained.This work is weather dependent and duration of closure may change.