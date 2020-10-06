Meaningful Movie: Blood Memory

Meaningful Movies: Blood Memory

6:30 – 8:30pm

Battles over blood quantum and ‘best interests’ resurface the untold history of America’s Indian Adoption Era – a time when nearly one-third of children were removed from tribal communities nationwide. 

As political scrutiny over Indian child welfare intensifies, an adoption survivor helps others find their way home through song and ceremony. 

Film will be streamed live with a discussion after the film. 



