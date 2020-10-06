Third Place Books presents Nicole Tsong, in conversation with Maria Hines - 24 Ways to Move More - plus recipe

Nicole Tsong, in conversation with Maria Hines

24 Ways to Move More

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 7:00pm

Yoga instructor and fitness expert Nicole Tsong is here to lead you through a year’s worth of new activities— 24 fun, accessible ways to move more that will benefit your body and your soul. With two motivating choices each month and the ability to self-pace, 24 Ways to Move More makes it easy to infuse new energy into your life!



During this event, we'll all be learning how to make Peanut Butter and Jelly Granola Bars, from Maria Hines' book Peak Nutrition.





Follow along using the recipe below:



Peanut Butter and Jelly Granola Bars

{VT}{GF}

There’s something simple, satisfying, and familiar about eating a granola bar on the trail. We took this trail classic and packed it full of nutrition as well as lowered the sugar content that you find in most bars.



Tip: We prefer Valencia peanut butter, which we buy at the local co-op, but it can also be purchased online. Valencia peanuts have fewer allergen and mold issues because they are grown in hotter climates, where aflatoxin isn’t an issue. You can also substitute a blend of rolled and flaked grains for the oats in this recipe -- we love rolled spelt or barley flakes. To make a vegan version, substitute coconut butter for the butter.



Makes 16 bars

3/4 cup peanut butter

1/2} cup sugar-free raspberry preserves

1/2 cup honey, tapioca syrup, or coconut nectar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for coating

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup hemp seeds

1/4 cup puffed quinoa

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Sea salt, to taste





Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment paper, and coat the parchment with butter.





In a large bowl, combine the honey, melted butter, vanilla, peanut butter, and raspberry preserves, mixing well with a wooden spoon. Once everything is blended, add the rolled oats, hemp seeds, quinoa, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, cinnamon, and salt, stirring until thick and well combined.





Scrape the mixture into the baking dish. Press firmly to flatten it, making sure it is an even thickness.





Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the bars are browning on top and firm to the touch.





Remove from the oven and let cool before cutting into 16 evenly sized pieces. The bars will keep at room temperature for a couple of weeks, or can be individually wrapped and stored in the freezer for up to 2 months.



Nutrition Facts

(per bar)

Calories: 261

Calories from fat: 110

Total fat: 12 g

Saturated fat: 3 g

Cholesterol: 4 mg

Sodium: 69 mg

Potassium: 233 mg

Total carbohydrates: 34 g

Fiber: 4 g

Sugar: 10 g

Protein: 8 g



Nicole Tsong is a fitness expert and yoga teacher based in Seattle, who for six years wrote the popular Fit for Life column in The Seattle Times, published in Pacific NW Magazine. Nicole is the author of Yoga for Hikers and Yoga for Climbers with Mountaineers Books, and has taught yoga for more than a decade, including for three years at the White House Easter Egg Roll.





Nicole lives in Seattle, where she runs a work/life balance coaching business, helping high-achieving women of color find their calling and know why they are here, and stop living life according to other people's rules. In her spare time, you'll find her in the mountains with her pup Coco, or lovingly tending her houseplants.



A James Beard Award-winner for Best Chef Northwest, Maria Hines’s commitment to seasonal, local and certified organic is unwavering. She blends this commitment with her high standards for impeccable service at Tilth Restaurant and Tilth Catering.





Opened in 2006, Tilth was named one of the top 10 best new restaurants in the country by Frank Bruni of the New York Times and it continues to be a top culinary destination today.





A leader in the restaurant and sustainability community, Maria donates her time to such causes as James Beard Foundation sustainability programs, American Chef Corps, food equality for low-income families and other food system advocacy and access.





She is a founding member of Seattle Restaurant Week and previously served on the board for PCC Farmland Trust. Outside of the Tilth kitchen, Maria connects with food and cooking through consulting, brand development, cookbook writing and creating retail food products.





She also enjoys taking on projects that involve her personal dedication to nutrition and using foods to heal and increase mental and physical performance. Maria is a Food and Wine magazine 10 Best New Chefs and competed in “Top Chef Masters” before going on to win Food Network’s “Iron Chef America: Battle of Pacific Cod.” Maria was also a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2013.







By

$21.95

ISBN: 9781680512748

Availability: Unavailable - due in 2-4 weeks

Published: Skipstone Press - October 1st, 2020







Are you stuck in a rut around movement? Have you resolved to be more active but have trouble sticking with it? Maybe what you need is a new mindset—and some fresh ways to move your body!