Native American storytelling and songwriting





Native American storyteller and musician Sondra Segundo brings traditional stories from the Haida Nation.





After a Read aloud of her picture book, Lovebirds: The True Story of Raven and Eagle, Sondra conjures discussions with students that lead to the creation of an original song inspired by how the story connects with their lives.





The final song will be posted on a special web page at learningwithstyle.com





Registration required HERE . You will receive a Zoom link at the email you use to register.





If you do not receive a Zoom link the day of the event, contact Jennifer. jwooten@kcls.org













All Ages.