Shoreline area Veterans invited to donate blood November 9
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Shoreline area Veterans invited to donate blood November 9 at American Legion Post 227 and become heroes (again) for patients in need
To be a United States Military Veteran is to be a hero. A fact that will be celebrated on November 9, by the American Red Cross and American Legion Post 227 with a socially distanced blood drive and bar-b-que.
There is a constant need for blood donors, but on this day the American Legion is inviting Veterans specifically to answer the call of duty for patients in need and donate blood.
It's only natural that The American Legion - with community service as one of its pillars - be heavily involved in blood donation efforts. This will be the third Red Cross blood drive hosted at Post 227 since June.
Mr. Grenard expects to see lots of current Legionnaires donating at the drive and is excited about the prospect of connecting with new, younger veterans from the community.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.
The drive will take place November 9, 2020 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Outdoor space will be provided for veterans to safely gather, visit and enjoy complimentary snacks before and after their donation.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins can sometimes be accommodated early in the day. Use sponsor code: SHORELINE when scheduling.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
There is a constant need for blood donors, but on this day the American Legion is inviting Veterans specifically to answer the call of duty for patients in need and donate blood.
“We know how much Veterans have already given to their community and country. By donating blood, they are once again showing generosity of spirit and giving the gift of life,” says Charles Grenard, Post 227’s second vice commander.
It's only natural that The American Legion - with community service as one of its pillars - be heavily involved in blood donation efforts. This will be the third Red Cross blood drive hosted at Post 227 since June.
Mr. Grenard expects to see lots of current Legionnaires donating at the drive and is excited about the prospect of connecting with new, younger veterans from the community.
Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.
The drive will take place November 9, 2020 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Outdoor space will be provided for veterans to safely gather, visit and enjoy complimentary snacks before and after their donation.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins can sometimes be accommodated early in the day. Use sponsor code: SHORELINE when scheduling.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
0 comments:
Post a Comment