Dramatic accident on Sept 26 tosses City Light utility pole across Burke Gilman Trail

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park



On September 26, 2020 at 2:00am, LFP officers discovered a traffic accident at Ballinger Way NE and Bothell Way NE. 

A speeding vehicle crashed into and destroyed a bus shelter and a Seattle City Light pole, which was ejected 20 feet from its base, landing across the Burke Gilman trail.

The driver fled the scene before police arrived. The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Monroe a few hours prior.



Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  