Dramatic accident on Sept 26 tosses City Light utility pole across Burke Gilman Trail

Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park









On September 26, 2020 at 2:00am, LFP officers discovered a traffic accident at Ballinger Way NE and Bothell Way NE.

A speeding vehicle crashed into and destroyed a bus shelter and a Seattle City Light pole, which was ejected 20 feet from its base, landing across the Burke Gilman trail.The driver fled the scene before police arrived. The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Monroe a few hours prior.