LFP Council work session and general meeting on Thursday
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
6:00pm Work session will continue review of Town Center code amendments.
Instructions for participating in these virtual meetings
7:00pm General council meeting
Council will vote on resolution to accept CARES funds. Following is a closed session. Regular reports will follow closed session.
- This link works for both the Work Session and Regular Meeting.
- Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96301384615
- Or iPhone one-tap : US: +12532158782,,96301384615# or +16699006833,,96301384615#
- Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 963 0138 4615
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/arqjFi9fo
