LFP Council work session and general meeting on Thursday

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


City of Lake Forest Park City Council meetings
Thursday, October 8, 2020

6:00pm Work session will continue review of Town Center code amendments.

7:00pm General council meeting

Council will vote on resolution to accept CARES funds. Following is a closed session. Regular reports will follow closed session.

Instructions for participating in these virtual meetings
  • This link works for both the Work Session and Regular Meeting.
  • Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96301384615
  • Or iPhone one-tap : US: +12532158782,,96301384615# or +16699006833,,96301384615# 
  • Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 646  876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 

Webinar ID: 963 0138 4615
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/arqjFi9fo



Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  