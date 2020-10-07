Join NPAF Wednesday for the premiere of their free virtual performance series

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Join the Northshore Performing Arts Foundation (NPAF) Wednesday, October 7. 2020 at 7pm for the premiere of their virtual performance series with SKID ROGUES.


Meet the performers

Carissa Smit

A long-time theater artist, vocalist Carissa Smit has been treading the boards in the PNW as well as CA for more than 30 years. She is active behind the scenes as well, as a choreographer, director, and playwright, including several published plays for Theater for Young Audiences. 

Since 2015 she has been lead vocalist with the musical duo Skid Rogues, presenting intimate versions of great popular music.

Jay Vilhauer

Jay began his music performance career at the ripe old age of three, when his older sisters took him door-to-door around the neighborhood, asking neighbors for a nickel if he would sing them a song. To this day, he doesn’t think he ever saw any of that money

Despite the low pay, he stayed with it, until he earned a music degree and taught instrumental music in public schools. After a short (20 year) hiatus from music, he came back to performance with a vengeance about 10 years ago, and now is a music director, actor, singer, and keyboardist in the local theater scene. Jay loves the purity of the original takes on songs of many styles, but also isn’t afraid to put a “Skid Rogues Spin” on old or new material.

Get a preview of Skid Rogues here.




