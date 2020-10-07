Letter to the Editor: Axon is not just a “public safety technology company”

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

To the Editor:

In Tuesday’s Shoreline Area News it was reported that the Lake Forest Park Police will use Body-Worn Cameras. (“Lake Forest Park Police to use Body-Worn Camera”). It is noted that the cameras were purchased from Axon, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based public safety technology company.

Readers may not be aware that Axon is not just a “public safety technology company”. You might recognize their previous name: Taser.

I am not opposed to the use of body cameras (in fact I support them), nor am I necessarily against the use of Tasers, but I think citizens need to understand that Axon is more than just a supplier of cameras: they are a weapons manufacturer. Mostly non-fatal, but weapons nonetheless. Calling them a “public safety technology company” is a classic example of 1984’s “doublespeak.” 

Ken Berkun
Lake Forest Park

PS Some of Axon’s body camera technology was acquired by the purchase of Seattle-based ViewVu, which is now a branch office of Axon.




