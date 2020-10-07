Gordon McHenry, Jr., United Way of King County president and CEO: Your Vote Matters

Gordon McHenry, Jr., is the President and CEO of United Way of King County





Too many of our family members, friends and neighbors don’t vote because they think their vote doesn’t matter. It does. They think one vote will not change anything. They should think again — the 2000 presidential election was decided by just a few hundred votes in Florida.

Young people, those aged 18–29, have one of the lowest voting rates of any age group. Unfortunately, that means that older people, who do show up at the polls in great numbers, will vote for candidates and issues that will affect the younger generation for years to come.

In the time of COVID, that also means that our representatives in Congress, state legislatures and our local councils decide what kind of assistance to provide to those suffering economically from the coronavirus pandemic.





Some people say that their vote won’t make a difference, so they don’t bother. But not voting certainly won’t make a difference. Some elected officials actually rely on large numbers of eligible voters not to cast ballots, so they feel free to make decisions that may not have full support from the citizens.



Our votes are not just for us. They are for our families and our communities. They are for those who don’t have their own voice in our democracy: those who don’t have homes to receive their voter registration or ballots; the young people who are not old enough to vote; immigrants and refugees who are not eligible to cast a ballot but who need a voice.



Our votes represent our values and those of our communities. When we vote, we are telling everyone where we and our community stand on the issues of the day.



And it’s important to vote in every election cycle, not just during presidential elections. Off-year elections, when every seat of the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the U.S. Senate are up for grabs, have huge implications for our future. The voters who show up at the polls for those elections have an impact on the federal judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court.



We are at a tipping point in our nation’s history, and every vote will count this November.









Additional resources:

You can register to vote online until Oct. 26. To register, click here.

To check whether you’re registered to vote, click here.

Voting is easy in Washington: You can mail your ballot or drop it off at one of 72 drop boxes in King County.

For a map of drop box locations, click here.





So, do your research, stay informed, read the newspaper endorsements, listen to the politicians but watch their actions. But, most importantly, make sure you are registered and know the requirements for submitting your ballot. Then vote and convince your friends and family members who are on the fence to vote.Additional resources: