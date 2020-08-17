New food pantry at Shoreline Covenant Church

Monday, August 17, 2020

Shoreline Covenant Church has a robin's egg
blue pantry with a flower design on the side.
Three shelves are full of food for people to take
if they are in need. Photo by Dan Short


Shoreline Covenant Church, located on N 185th and Ashworth Ave N in the Echo Lake neighborhood, now has a Little Free Pantry.

Like all the other pantries, it is "take what you need and leave what you can."

No credentials or proof of income are necessary for these neighbor helping neighbor food supplies.

And anyone who can, is welcome to help stock any pantry.

The updated list of food pantries is HERE




Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  