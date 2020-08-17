New food pantry at Shoreline Covenant Church
Monday, August 17, 2020
|Shoreline Covenant Church has a robin's egg
blue pantry with a flower design on the side.
Three shelves are full of food for people to take
if they are in need. Photo by Dan Short
Like all the other pantries, it is "take what you need and leave what you can."
No credentials or proof of income are necessary for these neighbor helping neighbor food supplies.
And anyone who can, is welcome to help stock any pantry.
The updated list of food pantries is HERE
