Case updates August 15, 2020
Monday, August 17, 2020
|Positive test results in King county by date
the average is staying level
Case updates August 15, 2020
United States
- cases 5,340,232 including 54,686 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 168,696 including 1,150 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 67,461 includes 576 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,255 includes 25 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,781 includes 15 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 319,046 - 4,192 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 17,643 - 129 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,096 - 9 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 687 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,743 - 105 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 536 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 103 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 60 - -1 correction
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,882 - 33 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment