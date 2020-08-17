Case updates August 15, 2020

Monday, August 17, 2020

Positive test results in King county by date
the average is staying level

Case updates August 15, 2020

United States
  • cases 5,340,232 including 54,686 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 168,696 including 1,150 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 67,461 includes 576 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,255 includes 25 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,781 includes 15 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 319,046 - 4,192 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 17,643 - 129 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,096 - 9 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 687 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,743 - 105 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 536 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 60 - -1 correction
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,882 - 33 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  