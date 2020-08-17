Twin Pond South

Photo by Hitomi Dames

A very long, decaying tree trunk lies in the still waters of the South Pond at Twin Ponds park in south Shoreline. The surface of the water is speckled with green algae and tiny green leaves. Short pieces of branches float next to the trunk.Clumps of leaves and other greenery cover half the surface of the water.People who walk this area have placed two 2x4s to make a bridge from the old wooden walkway to a steep rise into the trees. Tree roots above the ground form a kind of stairway.Anyone walking around Twin Ponds is advised to wear sturdy shoes.