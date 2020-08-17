Twin Pond South

Monday, August 17, 2020

Photo by Hitomi Dames


A very long, decaying tree trunk lies in the still waters of the South Pond at Twin Ponds park in south Shoreline. The surface of the water is speckled with green algae and tiny green leaves. Short pieces of branches float next to the trunk.

Clumps of leaves and other greenery cover half the surface of the water.

People who walk this area have placed two 2x4s to make a bridge from the old wooden walkway to a steep rise into the trees. Tree roots above the ground form a kind of stairway.

Anyone walking around Twin Ponds is advised to wear sturdy shoes.



Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  