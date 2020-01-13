UFOs, Meteors, Military! What’s up in Washington Skies









Are you curious about UFO sightings and anomalous phenomenon in Washington?

Want to learn more about the world’s largest UFO investigating organization?





Maurene Morgan, WA MUFON State Director, will explore intriguing incidents — past and present.





Dan Nims, WA MUFON Chief Investigator, will explore triangular objects that are frequently reported in WA.





David Gordon, MD, will briefly talk about why there is a UFO cover up. The public is invited to share or report their sightings or events.



MUFON is a non-profit volunteer organization established in 1969. It is the world’s oldest and largest UFO Investigative and Research organization comprised of individuals who seek the truth about UFOs.



MUFON’s Mission: The scientific study of UFOs for the benefit of humanity.



MUFON’s Goals:

Investigate UFO sightings and collect data for use of researchers worldwide.

Promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon.

Educate the public.





