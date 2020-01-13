UFOs, Meteors, Military! What’s up in Washington Skies

UFOs, Meteors, Military! What’s up in Washington Skies: A Brief History of a UFO Hot Spot

Ever see something strange in the skies? Learn what’s really going on.

WA Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Meeting: January 23, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm at the Kenmore Public Library, 6531 NE 181st Street. This event is free of charge. Light refreshments.

  • Are you curious about UFO sightings and anomalous phenomenon in Washington? 
  • Want to learn more about the world’s largest UFO investigating organization? 

Maurene Morgan, WA MUFON State Director, will explore intriguing incidents — past and present. 

Dan Nims, WA MUFON Chief Investigator, will explore triangular objects that are frequently reported in WA. 

David Gordon, MD, will briefly talk about why there is a UFO cover up. The public is invited to share or report their sightings or events.

MUFON is a non-profit volunteer organization established in 1969. It is the world’s oldest and largest UFO Investigative and Research organization comprised of individuals who seek the truth about UFOs.

MUFON’s Mission: The scientific study of UFOs for the benefit of humanity.

MUFON’s Goals: 
  • Investigate UFO sightings and collect data for use of researchers worldwide.
  • Promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon.
  • Educate the public.


