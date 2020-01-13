Metro is ready
Monday, January 13, 2020
|Metro is read
From Metro Transit
Forecasts show bitter cold and snowy conditions that could affect King County Metro bus services Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 and 13.
Riders are encouraged to monitor and review weather and roadway conditions in their community before traveling and sign up for transit alerts at MetroWinter.com to receive important updates.
Metro is focused on providing safe and reliable public transportation to the greatest extent possible during the coming snowstorm and coordinating closely with cities and the state Department of Transportation on road clearing efforts that keep buses moving.
Where road conditions worsen, Metro is prepared to shift buses to snow reroutes and chain its bus fleet. As a precaution, maintenance crews plan to chain buses in the field on routes scheduled to operate past 8pm Sunday, Jan. 12. The Transit Control Center, facilities and operations and other staff also are ramping up operations and staffing Sunday afternoon as the storm strengthens.
Riders should prepare for possible travel delays, visit the updated MetroWinter.com page
Transit customers face potential travel delays on Sunday and Monday due to worsening road conditions and should plan accordingly in the event that bus service also is delayed or trips are very crowded.
Riders can sign up for transit alerts in their community and find snow reroute information at the revamped MetroWinter.com page. Info also is available in printed bus route timetables and Metro’s Snow Brochure. Based on last year’s snow storms, Metro revised the web page to better serve riders with the up-to-date information they need to travel using public transportation, and to show which routes are on snow routes.
Regular fares are required to travel. Based on revised county policy, fare enforcement is only waived in the event of an extreme regional snow storm that requires Metro’s Emergency Snow Network to be activated.
Metro is focused on providing safe and reliable public transportation to the greatest extent possible during the coming snowstorm and coordinating closely with cities and the state Department of Transportation on road clearing efforts that keep buses moving.
Where road conditions worsen, Metro is prepared to shift buses to snow reroutes and chain its bus fleet. As a precaution, maintenance crews plan to chain buses in the field on routes scheduled to operate past 8pm Sunday, Jan. 12. The Transit Control Center, facilities and operations and other staff also are ramping up operations and staffing Sunday afternoon as the storm strengthens.
Riders should prepare for possible travel delays, visit the updated MetroWinter.com page
Transit customers face potential travel delays on Sunday and Monday due to worsening road conditions and should plan accordingly in the event that bus service also is delayed or trips are very crowded.
Riders can sign up for transit alerts in their community and find snow reroute information at the revamped MetroWinter.com page. Info also is available in printed bus route timetables and Metro’s Snow Brochure. Based on last year’s snow storms, Metro revised the web page to better serve riders with the up-to-date information they need to travel using public transportation, and to show which routes are on snow routes.
Regular fares are required to travel. Based on revised county policy, fare enforcement is only waived in the event of an extreme regional snow storm that requires Metro’s Emergency Snow Network to be activated.
0 comments:
Post a Comment