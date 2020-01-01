Live and Local Saturday, January 4, 2020

There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.



All have great local bands and entertainment!



This Saturday, January 4, 2020 here's what's happening:





Featured guitarist is NW blues icon Tim Sherman, a multiple B.B. Award recipient and Hall of Fame member.





Thanks to sponsor Merlone Geier, Third Place Commons has free music every Friday and Saturday.









AURORA BOREALIS



- Doors open 6pm - Show starts 8pm - no cover - 21+



, 206-629-5744.



Blue Velvet Groove is a 10 member funk/disco/groove supergroup of musicians covering artists such as Stevie Wonder, Chic, Aretha Franklin, Heatwave, LaBelle, Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Amy Winehouse, Sly and the Family Stone and other artist from the 60’s to current. Blue Velvet Groove - Doors open 6pm - Show starts 8pm - no cover - 21+ Get tickets The Aurora Borealis 16708 Aurora Ave N , 206-629-5744.Blue Velvet Groove is a 10 member funk/disco/groove supergroup of musicians covering artists such as Stevie Wonder, Chic, Aretha Franklin, Heatwave, LaBelle, Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Amy Winehouse, Sly and the Family Stone and other artist from the 60’s to current.





Members have years of experience performing at clubs, casinos, wineries, festivals and other venues!





This year they were selected to perform at the Sky River Rock Festival 51st Anniversary event and many other amazing local venues. Their goal is to get everyone out on the dance floor and having a great time!





The Borealis has events almost every night - sports, trivia, benefits, reunions, comedy, music.













DARRELL'S TAVERN



UBULUDU, PSNAKE, HOUND DOG TAYLOR'S HAND - 9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+



. 206-542-6688.



Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.



Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool. UBULUDU, PSNAKE, HOUND DOG TAYLOR'S HAND - 9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+ Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N . 206-542-6688.Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.













EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE



- $7 cover - 8 - 9pm



17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155

Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326



Join us for blues singer and songwriter, Eric Madis, and his band Blue Madness.



Guitarist/vocalist/composer Eric Madis, known for stylistic diversity and guitar virtuosity, has received acclaim from NAMA, Washington Blues Society, KPLU-FM, KBCS-FM, Kerrville Folk Festival, Seattle Guitar Starz Competition and Northwest Folklife. Eric Madis and Blue Madness - $7 cover - 8 - 9pmCall for Reservations: (206) 420-1326Join us for blues singer and songwriter, Eric Madis, and his band Blue Madness.Guitarist/vocalist/composer Eric Madis, known for stylistic diversity and guitar virtuosity, has received acclaim from NAMA, Washington Blues Society, KPLU-FM, KBCS-FM, Kerrville Folk Festival, Seattle Guitar Starz Competition and Northwest Folklife.











MUSIC IN SHORELINE



For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline, check out the calendar on the Besides his work as a soloist and bandleader, Eric has worked with artists as diverse as Chicago Blues great Big Walter Horton, Hawaii’s Farden Family, jazz ukulele virtuoso Bill Tapia, swing violinist Paul Anastasio and poet-author Nicki Grimes, and has composed music for film and television.For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.