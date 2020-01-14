King County Library System surpasses 5 million digital checkouts in 2019
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
|Popular titles at KCLS
Rakuten OverDrive, a digital reading platform used by the King County Library System (KCLS), has released their 2019 digital circulation statistics. KCLS patrons checked out 5,678,572 digital titles in 2019 — up nearly 17% from last year, making KCLS the No. 2 digital circulating library in the U.S. and No. 3 worldwide.
Public libraries around the world circulated a record level of digital content last year, providing patrons access to more than 326 million eBooks, audiobooks and digital magazines.
“We are pleased to see record-breaking digital readership in 2019, both among the residents of King County and readers nationwide,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.
“OverDrive’s download data illustrates the ever-increasing need for digital content, and the important role libraries play in providing equitable access to information in all forms.”
KCLS’ Top Five Electronic Titles in 2019:
- “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
- “Educated: a Memoir,” by Tara Westover
- “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
- “Crazy Rich Asians: Crazy Rich Asians Series, Book 1,” by Kevin Kwan
- “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
A valid KCLS library card or eCard gives patrons access to the System’s online collection, which includes streaming films, eBooks, online magazines, research databases, exam-preparation tools, online classes and more.
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the City of Seattle), KCLS currently has 50 libraries and more than 700,000 cardholders. In 2019, residents checked out more than 5.6 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive, making KCLS the No. 3 digital circulating library in the world. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.
0 comments:
Post a Comment