Free Classic Movie Night at Edmonds' Phoenix Theatre

FREE Showing of It Happened One Night, Starring Clark Gable and Colette Colbert













The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds' Firdale Village is hosting a free movie night on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30pm.The classic filmis a 1934 romantic comedy in which a pampered socialite (Claudette Colbert) tries to get out from under her father's thumb and falls in love with a roguish reporter (Clark Gable).Winner of the 1934 Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director (Frank Capra), Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.Classic cartoons will also be shown.Admission is free. Donations welcome.