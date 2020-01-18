Free Classic Movie Night at Edmonds' Phoenix Theatre

Saturday, January 18, 2020

FREE Showing of It Happened One Night, Starring Clark Gable and Colette Colbert

The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds' Firdale Village is hosting a free movie night on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The classic film It Happened One Night is a 1934 romantic comedy in which a pampered socialite (Claudette Colbert) tries to get out from under her father's thumb and falls in love with a roguish reporter (Clark Gable).

Winner of the 1934 Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director (Frank Capra), Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

Classic cartoons will also be shown.

Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Avenue, Edmonds, WA 98020

Admission is free. Donations welcome.



