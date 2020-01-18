Book review by Aarene Storms: Trail of Lightning
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
The climate has collapsed world-wide, and society has collapsed with it. One of the few remaining livable places is Dinetah, formerly known as Indian Country, and it is ringed by a 60' wall that makes the current US southern "border wall" look like a toddler's sand castle.
In this place, at this time, is Maggie Hoskie, and she hunts the monsters that have come with the end of the last world and the beginning of the new one.
She is aided (sometimes) by immortal beings and creatures out of myths and nightmares. But there are more monsters than monster-slayers, and that is going to be a problem.
If Joe Leaphorn, Harry Dresden, and Mad Max spawned a daughter, she would be a lot like Maggie Hoskie. And her story would be a lot like this one... but this one is maybe even more bad-ass.
The action is intense, the monsters are scary, and the blood flows copiously at times. Also, there's some cussing, and some kissing, and some magic. First in a series. Recommended.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
