Book review by Aarene Storms: Trail of Lightning

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse





The climate has collapsed world-wide, and society has collapsed with it. One of the few remaining livable places is Dinetah, formerly known as Indian Country, and it is ringed by a 60' wall that makes the current US southern "border wall" look like a toddler's sand castle.



In this place, at this time, is Maggie Hoskie, and she hunts the monsters that have come with the end of the last world and the beginning of the new one.



