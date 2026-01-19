ParentMap: 10 Lighted Seattle-Area Playgrounds to Brighten Your Night
Monday, January 19, 2026
|The open design and lighted paths at Pathways Park are ideal for evening play. Photo: Meredith Charaba
"We’re well into the Big Dark season here in the Pacific Northwest. The sun might set before 5pm, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Although the day might seem to be over, many kids aren’t done playing. If you need a play break before dinner or want to wear them out before bedtime, these lighted playgrounds help keep the fun going while brightening your night."
This article in ParentMap reviews ten playgrounds around Puget Sound - including two near University Village - that have full lights when the rest of the world is dark.
Pathways Park, Seattle
Seattle’s largest, most inclusive park is well-lit at night. Lamp posts with LEDs line the paths and shine bright at sunset. The park has great visibility, too, with its open design. Plus, it’s just a few minutes’ drive from University Village, if you find yourself out late shopping and need a wide open space for the kids to run around afterward. We love the wide polished concrete slide, swing set and climbing structure.
Location: 5201 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle. Open 4am – 11:30pm.
|The covered playground at University Village has lights and heat lamps. Photo: Meredith Charaba
University Village Playground, Seattle
This small playground, nestled within the University Village outdoor shopping center, is not only lit but also covered and equipped with heat lamps. The play equipment is geared toward toddlers and preschoolers, with a sign suggesting a height limit of about 46 inches. The turf ground is forgiving for crawlers and toddlers, and the enclosed area provides peace of mind for those with wandering little ones. The play structure provides opportunities to burn some energy climbing, sliding and balancing on stepping stones. The ride-on cars and rocking horse toys are a fun novelty, especially if you don’t have those at home.
Happy Lemon is right by the playground and is always well loved by kids, but there are endless options of family-friendly eats at University Village.
Location: 2623 N.E. University Village St., Seattle. Open Monday–Saturday, 10am – 8pm; Sunday, 11am – 6pm.
