ParentMap: 10 Lighted Seattle-Area Playgrounds to Brighten Your Night

The open design and lighted paths at Pathways Park are ideal for evening play. Photo: Meredith Charaba

"We’re well into the Big Dark season here in the Pacific Northwest. The sun might set before 5pm, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Although the day might seem to be over, many kids aren’t done playing. If you need a play break before dinner or want to wear them out before bedtime, these lighted playgrounds help keep the fun going while brightening your night.​"