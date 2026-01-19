Mount Baker in the sunshine

Monday, January 19, 2026

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

These recent sunny days have afforded some great views, like this one of Mount Baker from the Edmonds waterfront.

I did a little Googling to see if I could find a simple explanation of why it always looks like the top is flat. All I really figured out is that it's a volcano and our view is from a previous eruption that took off part of the peak.

I was surprised to find that Baker is a lahar, just like Rainier. These volcanoes don't erupt, they heat up and melt the massive depth of snow cover, which mixes with the earth and creates a enormous mudslide.

Rainier's last lahar ended up in Puget Sound. Baker's changed the course of a river.

No one expects either to erupt any time soon and both are heavily monitored, just to be sure.

--Diane Hettrick


