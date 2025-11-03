Tuesday is Election Day - ballots due by 8pm

Drop box at the Shoreline Library

Photo by Oliver Moffat Ballots for the general election are due on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at the drop boxes no later than 8pm. Ballots for the general election are due on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at the drop boxes





Local drop boxes are at libraries: Shoreline, Broadview (on Greenwood), Lake City, Bothell. Also Kingsgate in north Kirkland.





Other locations: 192nd & Aurora Park n Ride, Lake Forest Park City Hall, Kenmore City Hall, UW Bothell, North Seattle College





King County drop boxes are open 24 hours a day. Here's the list





You can use a drop box in a neighboring county, but by the time that county gets it to the proper election center, the races will have been called by the media and the campaigns. Your ballot will count but the thrill is gone.











