Tuesday is Election Day - ballots due by 8pm

Monday, November 3, 2025

Drop box at the Shoreline Library
Photo by Oliver Moffat 
Ballots for the general election are due on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at the drop boxes no later than 8pm.

Local drop boxes are at libraries: Shoreline, Broadview (on Greenwood), Lake City, Bothell. Also Kingsgate in north Kirkland.

Other locations: 192nd & Aurora Park n Ride, Lake Forest Park City Hall, Kenmore City Hall, UW Bothell, North Seattle College

King County drop boxes are open 24 hours a day. Here's the list

You can use a drop box in a neighboring county, but by the time that county gets it to the proper election center, the races will have been called by the media and the campaigns. Your ballot will count but the thrill is gone.

Town of Woodway: drop box is near City Hall. Map of Snohomish county drop boxes here.


