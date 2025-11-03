Social Justice Sunday

Monday, November 3, 2025

The sign reads:
Never forget: Caring for Others is the highest expression of humanity.
Trump's values are NOT making America great

Story and photo by Sandy Labyris

President Trump's apparent assertion in a social media post that criticism of him by comedian Seth Meyers was "PROBABLY ILLEGAL" (his capitalization) and the recent destruction of part of the White House for construction of a massive ballroom, as well as the U.S. House Republican leadership's refusal to negotiate with Democrats on federal spending for essential public services, violent images of ICE agents in Illinois, and a host of other issues drew pushback from protestors at the regular "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving this weekend, November 2, 2025.

Protests will continue through November at Aurora and the Shoreline - Edmonds border. Sundays from 1-2pm.


