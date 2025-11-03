Shorewood cross-country Boys are WesCo South champions - both Boys and Girls are State bound

L to R: Back Row - Coach Uriel Lopez, Coach Leslie Silver, Neha Adhikaram, Olivia Decker, McKenzie Clark, Daphne LaClergue, Eli Graves, Kellan Roberts, Brayden Yee, Jack delaChapelle, Isaiah Schuelke, Noah Raupp, Tristan Crittenden, Aiden Witt, Grady Marshall, Aidan Koenig, Joel Rice, Coach Joel Reese, Kneeling Row - Coach Emma King, Annika Crow, Luz Guillen-Salinas, Cleo Dalasta, Violet Koslowsky, Max Billett, Coach Paul Villanueva. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools.

Last weekend, Shorewood Boys XC became the WesCo South League Champions!





This past Saturday, November 1, 2025 Shorewood Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams both qualified for State.





L to R: Tristan Crittenden, Kellan Roberts, Isaiah Schuelke, Max Billett, Eli Graves, Aiden Witt, Brayden Yee. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The rain and wind were relentless but so was Shorewood XC. A few personal records were broken on a slick course, and Shorewood will be represented well at the State Championships in Pasco this upcoming weekend.





This is back to back to back years that the Boys and Girls teams have qualified for the State meet in the same year and before that the first time since 1984 in the same year.





Three of fourteen Shorewood runners ran new personal bests over a 5k course that was slick and in parts soggy.





Congrats to Max Billett for winning and defending his individual NW District 1 Championship winning with a time of 15:47.9. Max has now won the NW District 1 Individual Title the last two years.





Running new personal bests were Eli Graves and Isaiah Schuelke!





The Shorewood Boys placed six runners in the Top 18 and as you may be able to put together, with those outstanding efforts the Boys team secured the NW District 1 Regional Title, a 4-peat making them back to back to back to back Regional Champions and returning to the State meet!





L to R; Maya Mirabueno, McKenzie Clark, Annika Crow, Violet Koslowsky, Cleo Dalasta, Lucy Eichelberger, Olivia Decker. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The Girls team placed 2nd as a team, placing six in the Top 26 to make their return to the State meet for back to back to back years.





Running a new personal best was Olivia Decker.





On the boys side the Top 28 individuals and Top 4 teams qualified for the State meet and on the girls side the Top 35 individuals and Top 5 teams qualified for the State meet. NW District 1 (Regionals) is comprised of 15 3A schools from WesCo North, WesCo South, and Northwest Leagues.





Next weekend, Shorewood will be heading to the WIAA State XC Championships in Pasco. This is no trick but such a treat!









