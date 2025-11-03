Shoreline Fire responded to two residential fires on Sunday

Two Residential Structure Fires Today

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, Shoreline Fire Department responded to two separate residential structure fires.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Crews arrived to find an active fire, which was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The residents were not home at the time, but firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dogs.





The fire was determined to have started from lithium-ion batteries being charged inside the home.





The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.





Fire in couch

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Second Fire – Just before 2:30 PM



Crews arrived to find a couch and surrounding items on fire in the front living room. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.





An individual on scene was placed in custody by King County Sheriff’s Office/Shoreline PD. The King County Investigative Unit and Shoreline Fire Investigator remained on scene to determine the cause.





Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Neither home had working smoke alarms. Please take a few minutes to:

Test your smoke alarms once a month

Change non–10-year batteries every 6 months

Practice your family evacuation plan



Early detection saves lives. Working smoke alarms make the difference.













Please Check Your Smoke Alarms!