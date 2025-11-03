Shoreline Fire responded to two residential fires on Sunday
Monday, November 3, 2025
Two Residential Structure Fires Today
Please Check Your Smoke Alarms!
Important Safety Reminder:
Neither home had working smoke alarms. Please take a few minutes to:
Test your smoke alarms once a month
Change non–10-year batteries every 6 months
Practice your family evacuation plan
On Sunday, November 2, 2025, Shoreline Fire Department responded to two separate residential structure fires.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
First Fire – Just after 10:00am
Crews arrived to find an active fire, which was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The residents were not home at the time, but firefighters were able to rescue the family’s dogs.
The fire was determined to have started from lithium-ion batteries being charged inside the home.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
|Fire in couch
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Second Fire – Just before 2:30 PM
Crews arrived to find a couch and surrounding items on fire in the front living room. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
An individual on scene was placed in custody by King County Sheriff’s Office/Shoreline PD. The King County Investigative Unit and Shoreline Fire Investigator remained on scene to determine the cause.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Early detection saves lives. Working smoke alarms make the difference.
