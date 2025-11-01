Shorewood Boys Tennis are South League Champions for third straight year

Shorewood coach Arnie Moreno and Team

Photos by Kristie Timms and Leslie Boyd





Shorewood was undefeated in league play with a 12-0 record and finished with a 13-1 overall record.





Senior Captain Xander Gordon

Shorewood won the first day, Mt. Tahoma group Championship, by defeating undefeated Enumclaw and Olympia and a tough Mt. Tahoma team. They defeated Enumclaw 5-1, Olympia 5-1 and Mt. Tahoma 6-0.





On Saturday September 27, 2025 the top four teams from group play matched up in the semi-finals. Shorewood faced the highly regarded and talented team from Overlake. In the other semi-final host Curtis matched up with WesCo 4A power Jackson. It was a close and hard fought Shorewood 3-4 loss to Overtake.





Senior Captains Riley Boyd, Eli Sheffield and Xander Gordon

Overtake won the Curtis Cup by defeating Jackson 4-2.





Shorewood defeated conference opponents, second place 6-1 and Lynnwood 7-0 to finish the league season.



The Shorewood JV tennis team also won the WesCo South JV league championship with an undefeated season.





Congratulations Coach JT Maschman and team.











Boys Varsity team pre-match huddle



Shorewood 6, Edmonds-Woodway 1 Many thanks to assistant tennis Coach Ethan Ding for his help with both Varsity and JV

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.



Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) def. Nalu Akiona 6-3, 6-1. Xander Gordon (S) def. Liam Milstead 6-0, 6-0. Zach Binz (S) def. Erik Alsdorf 6-0, 6-1. Eli Ayol (E) def. Ryan Rosenberg 4-6, 6-3, 1-0; Doubles: Doubles: