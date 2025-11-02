Sculptors Workshop Pottery Sale November 7-8, 2025 in Edmonds

Sunday, November 2, 2025


Over 25 artists will be selling unique decorative and functional pottery at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds, Rooms 210-211 on Friday & Saturday November 7-8, 2025

Everything from mugs, plates, bowls, platters, vases, to garden art and sculptural pieces will be available for sale.

Come meet the artists and visit our studios and see where one of a kind handmade art is created.

The artists are members of The Sculptors Workshop which has been in existence since 1967.

Frances Anderson Center, Rooms 210 & 211, 700 Main Street Edmonds WA 98020


