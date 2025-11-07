Lightning strikes trees in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Barb Scamman

By Diane Hettrick





There were two bursts, a half hour apart. One person suggested a strike in the east side of Shoreline.





Photo by Barb Scamman Barb Scamman has the visual of one lightning strike which landed in Lake Forest Park. Barb Scamman has the visual of one lightning strike which landed in Lake Forest Park.





She commented "Two trees were hit by the second of two lightning strikes that occured Wednesday night in a neighborhood of Lake Forest Park.

"Both strikes were noted by neighbors as being quite terrifying as the thunder reverberated immediately after the strikes throughout the neighborhood."



Several former midwesterners commented on how many thunderstorms they experienced in their previous homes and how everyone was used to it.





However, we live under huge trees. There's nothing on the prairie to fall on you!









Yes, i think that was the loudest and closest thunder I have ever heard. It woke up those who were sleeping, shook houses, and brought me up out of my chair like a cartoon character.