Election updates on Day 3

Friday, November 7, 2025

Results released on Thursday, November 6, 2025

County Executive: Girmay Zahilay pulls ahead of Claudia Balducci 52 to 47%

Kenmore City Council 
  • Position 2, Tracy Banaszynski has narrowed the gap and is now 83 votes behind incumbent Joe Marshall
  • Position 4, Nigel Herbig has been reelected to his council position.
Shoreline City Council
  • Valerie Snider has widened her lead on Jack Malek and it looks like she is headed for a seat on the Shoreline city council.
Lake Forest Park City Council
  • Semra Riddle continues to pull ahead of Bryce James, with a 309 vote lead.
  • Josh Rosenau and Jon Lebo are still pretty much nose to nose but Josh has now moved ahead and leads by 100 votes.
LFP Prop 1 - the No votes still lead but now only by 72 votes.


