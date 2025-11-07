Election updates on Day 3
Friday, November 7, 2025
County Executive: Girmay Zahilay pulls ahead of Claudia Balducci 52 to 47%
Kenmore City Council
- Position 2, Tracy Banaszynski has narrowed the gap and is now 83 votes behind incumbent Joe Marshall
- Position 4, Nigel Herbig has been reelected to his council position.
Shoreline City Council
- Valerie Snider has widened her lead on Jack Malek and it looks like she is headed for a seat on the Shoreline city council.
Lake Forest Park City Council
- Semra Riddle continues to pull ahead of Bryce James, with a 309 vote lead.
- Josh Rosenau and Jon Lebo are still pretty much nose to nose but Josh has now moved ahead and leads by 100 votes.
LFP Prop 1 - the No votes still lead but now only by 72 votes.
0 comments:
Post a Comment