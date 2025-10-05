Shoreline Critical Areas Code Update: Draft regulations available for public comment

Riparian Ecosystems Vol 1: Science Synthesis and Management Implications 2020 WDFW

Critical Areas Code Update:

Draft regulations available for public comment

The City of Shoreline’s draft critical areas code is available now for public comment.





Streams, wetlands, and landslide hazard areas are just a few of the natural areas that the City regulates for the benefit of public health, safety, and welfare. The State Growth Management Act requires the City to regulate these areas using the best available scientific information.





The City made its last major update to the Code in 2015. Since then, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has published new guidance about how to protect streams using something called a Riparian Management Zone (RMZ). Because of this, Shoreline is updating its critical areas code.





What are RMZs?





These are areas on both sides of a stream that help keep the stream healthy. They provide:

stream bank stability

shade

nutrients

large woody debris

filtering to help remove pollutants. These functions are essential to stream health and impact wildlife like salmon. Because of this, the State requires the City to regulate RMZs. These regulations include limits on new development and protection for native vegetation and trees.



WDFW recommends RMZs in Shoreline extend 200 feet from each side of a stream. That is a significant increase from current rules, which vary between 45 and 150 feet.





What is Changing?





The City has been drafting critical areas regulations that are consistent with WDFWs recommendations while also balancing private property rights. Highlights of changes include:

updated stream regulations reflecting the 200-foot standard widths of RMZs and methods of figuring out RMZ width

updated list of allowed activities in critical areas and buffers

updated critical areas report requirements. To learn more, visit



To learn more, visit shorelinewa.gov/cao

How Can I Get Involved?





The City has determined the draft regulations will not have an adverse environmental impact. On October 2, 2025, the City issued a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) threshold determination of non-significance (DNS). This determination is open for public comment until October 16, 2025.









You can review the draft code and SEPA checklist at shorelinewa.gov/landuse . Submit your comments to Planning Manager Elise Keim at ekeim@shorelinewa.gov by 5:00pm on October 16, 2025.