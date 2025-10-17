Pumpkin Succulent Workshop October 22, 2025 at Copperworks Kenmore

Step away from the cinnamon broom. Put down the artificial leaf garland. This isn’t your grandma’s gourd craft.

Join Copperworks Kenmore on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 from 6pm - 8pm for a Pumpkin Succulent Workshop.

Copperworks Kenmore Events Manager and Plant Whisperer Extraordinaire, Cheryl Glover, will guide attendees through the process of transforming a pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern's sophisticated cousin using succulents and moss. 

Food for sale available from De La Soil, a farm-to-kitchen concept housed within Copperworks Kenmore.

COST $25 Supplies included in the ticket price - cocktails sold separately.

Copperworks Kenmore*  7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Located directly on the Burke Gilman trail

*Copperworks Kenmore is a cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place owned and operated by Copperworks Distilling Co.


