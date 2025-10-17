Pumpkin Succulent Workshop October 22, 2025 at Copperworks Kenmore
Friday, October 17, 2025
Image courtesy Kevin Donovan
Copperworks Kenmore
Join Copperworks Kenmore on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 from 6pm - 8pm for a Pumpkin Succulent Workshop.
Copperworks Kenmore Events Manager and Plant Whisperer Extraordinaire, Cheryl Glover, will guide attendees through the process of transforming a pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern's sophisticated cousin using succulents and moss.
Food for sale available from De La Soil, a farm-to-kitchen concept housed within Copperworks Kenmore.
COST $25 Supplies included in the ticket price - cocktails sold separately.
Register here
Copperworks Kenmore* 7324 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 Located directly on the Burke Gilman trail
*Copperworks Kenmore is a cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place owned and operated by Copperworks Distilling Co.
