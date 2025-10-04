Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-5 in Seattle across the Ship Canal Bridge, October 6-9, 2025
Saturday, October 4, 2025
|Work on the northbound lanes has been completed.
Photo courtesy WSDOT
SEATTLE – Southbound Interstate 5 across the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes nightly from Monday, October 6, through Friday morning, October 10, 2025. Lane closures will start each night at 10pm, finishing by 5am the following morning.
Additionally, the express lanes will close early, at 9pm on Monday October 6.
The night work will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to prepare the roadway for six weekend-long lane reductions to complete drainage improvements on the southbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.
The first weekend lane reduction is scheduled to begin as early as 11pm on Friday, October 10.
People traveling on southbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge at night should expect delays. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for email updates.
