Olympic Ballet Theatre celebrates 45 Years of Artistic Excellence with its 2025/2026 Season
Friday, October 17, 2025
Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is proud to announce its 45th Anniversary Season, a remarkable lineup of classical and contemporary ballets designed to delight local audiences. Under the artistic direction of Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, the 2025/26 season promises to honor OBT’s legacy while embracing bold, innovative choreography.
Season Highlights Include:
The Nutcracker
- December 12–14, 2025 | Everett Performing Arts Center
- December 19–23, 2025 | Edmonds Center for the Arts
Debuts
- February 14–15, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts
- April 11–12, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts
Giselle
- May 9–10, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts
Annual Gala: An Evening to Support Ballet Excellence
- Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 5:30–9:00 PM | Seattle Golf Club
Want to make a difference at OBT? Become an Annual Gala sponsor or donate an auction item or service. Every contribution helps OBT deliver exceptional performances and share the joy of dance with our community. Visit olympicballet.org/performance-season/annual-gala/ for details.
About Olympic Ballet Theatre
Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.
With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances. Learn more at olympicballet.org.
