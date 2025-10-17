Olympic Ballet Theatre celebrates 45 Years of Artistic Excellence with its 2025/2026 Season



Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is proud to announce its 45th Anniversary Season, a remarkable lineup of classical and contemporary ballets designed to delight local audiences. Under the artistic direction of Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, the 2025/26 season promises to honor OBT’s legacy while embracing bold, innovative choreography. Edmonds, WA — Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is proud to announce its 45th Anniversary Season, a remarkable lineup of classical and contemporary ballets designed to delight local audiences. Under the artistic direction of Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, the 2025/26 season promises to honor OBT’s legacy while embracing bold, innovative choreography.

Season Highlights Include:



The Nutcracker

December 12–14, 2025 | Everett Performing Arts Center

December 19–23, 2025 | Edmonds Center for the Arts The holiday favorite returns with dazzling snowflakes, a dramatic battle, waltzing flowers, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Choreographed by Vinson and Gorboulev, this classic production features elaborate sets by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau, and Ruth Gilmore.



Debuts

February 14–15, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts This double-bill of world premieres by acclaimed choreographers Price Suddarth and Beth Twigs blends classical technique with visionary creativity, offering audiences an unforgettable evening of artistry and innovation.



Spring Rep

April 11–12, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts This eclectic program celebrates the full spectrum of classical and contemporary ballet., Spring Rep features excerpts from La Fille Mal Gardée, choreographed by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Alexander Gorsky and set to music by Peter Hertel and brings back the dramatic From the Dark Land by Donald Byrd with music by George Crumb.



Giselle

May 9–10, 2026 | Edmonds Center for the Arts OBT presents Giselle for the first time since 2017. Re-staged by Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev after Marius Petipa, this romantic masterpiece set to the evocative score of Adolphe Adam, tells the haunting story of love, betrayal, and redemption.



Annual Gala: An Evening to Support Ballet Excellence

Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 5:30–9:00 PM | Seattle Golf Club Launching the celebration of the 45th Anniversary Season, OBT invites the community to its most elegant evening of the year. Guests will enjoy a gourmet plated dinner, preview excerpts from the season, and participate in a curated auction of unique items and experiences. Tickets are available until November 7 at $225 per person.



Want to make a difference at OBT? Become an Annual Gala sponsor or donate an auction item or service. Every contribution helps OBT deliver exceptional performances and share the joy of dance with our community. Visit



olympicballet.org/performance-season/annual-gala/ for details.

About Olympic Ballet Theatre





Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded in 1981 and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.



