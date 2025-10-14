Girls golf: Shorewood golfer scores her first Hole in One

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

L-R: Jenni, Stacey, CASEY & Hilary
Casey Kacirek scores her first Hole in One

On October 7, 2025 Casey Kacirek's golf game history at the beautiful Mill Creek Country Club changed forever!

On the 18th Par 3 18th Hole - Par 3 105 yards Casey hit her 9 wood on the sweet spot! 

The ball landed on the fringe of the front part of the green, and it rolled to the left and then to the right 40 ft, and then found the bottom of the cup!! 

You can imagine the excitement! Playing partners - as witnesses, Hilary, Stacey and Jenni are still in disbelief!.

Congratulations Casey!

--Coach Val


Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  