Girls golf: Shorewood golfer scores her first Hole in One

L-R: Jenni, Stacey, CASEY & Hilary Casey Kacirek scores her first Hole in One

On October 7, 2025 Casey Kacirek's golf game history at the beautiful Mill Creek Country Club changed forever!





On the 18th Par 3 18th Hole - Par 3 105 yards Casey hit her 9 wood on the sweet spot!





The ball landed on the fringe of the front part of the green, and it rolled to the left and then to the right 40 ft, and then found the bottom of the cup!!





You can imagine the excitement! Playing partners - as witnesses, Hilary, Stacey and Jenni are still in disbelief!.



Congratulations Casey!



--Coach Val









